Thread: 98 xpl and hx part out cheap! !

I parted 2 skis that were junk but still have alot of good parts left



Hx parts

Good head...

2 good cylinder stock bore need light hone no gougss.

Rotary cover looks ok

Rub rail inserts and bumpers purple

Oil tank

Shock and inner boot

Steering cable and throttle

Ride plate

Stock airbox...lol

Bar cover

Front engine cover

Full exhaust

Ebox with cables

Stock prop.



XPL PARTS



ALL rub rail and insert pieces

Full drive line...no carrier

Full exhaust

Filler neck with gas cap

Full hood with gauges and shock

Full seat with shock boots and more

Rear hatch

Storage bucket...





Most of this is super cheap ...cost plus whatever to ship in mostly usps flat rate boxes...so $9 $14 $19...

Custom boxes for bigger will be a little more



Let me know can send pics of whatever. Feel free to ask I may have forgotten stuff



5309458308



Thanks johnny Last edited by jonny5; Today at 06:49 PM .

Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G935A using Tapatalk '89 Wellcraft Eclipse 21.5'

'97 Seadoo GTI

'98 Seadoo XP Limited

'00 Seadoo XP #3 resident guru Join Date Jun 2003 Location Redding, CA Age 39 Posts 823 Re: 98 xpl and hx part out cheap! ! Replied ...and sorry sold.

Popular item....people are building I guess

