  Today, 06:48 PM #1
    jonny5
    resident guru
    Join Date
    Jun 2003
    Location
    Redding, CA
    Age
    39
    Posts
    823

    98 xpl and hx part out cheap! !

    I parted 2 skis that were junk but still have alot of good parts left

    Hx parts
    Good head...
    2 good cylinder stock bore need light hone no gougss.
    Rotary cover looks ok
    Rub rail inserts and bumpers purple
    Oil tank
    Shock and inner boot
    Steering cable and throttle
    Ride plate
    Stock airbox...lol
    Bar cover
    Front engine cover
    Full exhaust
    Ebox with cables
    Stock prop.

    XPL PARTS

    ALL rub rail and insert pieces
    Full drive line...no carrier
    Full exhaust
    Filler neck with gas cap
    Full hood with gauges and shock
    Full seat with shock boots and more
    Rear hatch
    Storage bucket...


    Most of this is super cheap ...cost plus whatever to ship in mostly usps flat rate boxes...so $9 $14 $19...
    Custom boxes for bigger will be a little more

    Let me know can send pics of whatever. Feel free to ask I may have forgotten stuff

    5309458308

    Thanks johnny
  Today, 07:34 PM #2
    ankeneyou
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Jun 2013
    Location
    Columbus, oh
    Age
    36
    Posts
    185

    Re: 98 xpl and hx part out cheap! !

    Exhaust hose and 90 degree bend outlet?

  Today, 07:37 PM #3
    jonny5
    resident guru jonny5's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2003
    Location
    Redding, CA
    Age
    39
    Posts
    823

    Re: 98 xpl and hx part out cheap! !

    Replied ...and sorry sold.
    Popular item....people are building I guess
