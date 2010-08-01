I parted 2 skis that were junk but still have alot of good parts left
Hx parts
Good head...
2 good cylinder stock bore need light hone no gougss.
Rotary cover looks ok
Rub rail inserts and bumpers purple
Oil tank
Shock and inner boot
Steering cable and throttle
Ride plate
Stock airbox...lol
Bar cover
Front engine cover
Full exhaust
Ebox with cables
Stock prop.
XPL PARTS
ALL rub rail and insert pieces
Full drive line...no carrier
Full exhaust
Filler neck with gas cap
Full hood with gauges and shock
Full seat with shock boots and more
Rear hatch
Storage bucket...
Most of this is super cheap ...cost plus whatever to ship in mostly usps flat rate boxes...so $9 $14 $19...
Custom boxes for bigger will be a little more
Let me know can send pics of whatever. Feel free to ask I may have forgotten stuff
5309458308
Thanks johnny