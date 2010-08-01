I've got a 2001 ZXi 1100 and a 1990 550 stand up. I'd really like to find a trailer that can handle the width of those two, roughly 65" and overlapping the fender just a bit is OK.

The double trailers with the overall width of 99" is going to take up so much garage space and I'm hoping there's a better solution.

I know you guys will have some great ideas! I don't mind a bit of a project.

Thanks!