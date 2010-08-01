|
|
-
Trailer for one big, one little?
I've got a 2001 ZXi 1100 and a 1990 550 stand up. I'd really like to find a trailer that can handle the width of those two, roughly 65" and overlapping the fender just a bit is OK.
The double trailers with the overall width of 99" is going to take up so much garage space and I'm hoping there's a better solution.
I know you guys will have some great ideas! I don't mind a bit of a project.
Thanks!
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules