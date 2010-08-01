Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 06 RXP followed me home #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jan 2006 Location Smoky Mountains TN Age 73 Posts 3,077 06 RXP followed me home This was going to be the first year in about 15 that I was not going to buy any skis over the winter - I swore I would stay happily loyal to my 99 XL760 - I tried a GP1300R last year but it gave me electrical aggravation so I sold it and went back to the older reliable simple stuff - I almost made it.



Been tempted by an 06 RXP on CL last few weeks, only 2 miles from my house - Sunday it got the best of me.



The good - 122 hours - came with repair order from local dealer confirming SC rebuilt at 110 hrs along with new impeller and liner - aluminum trailer - cover



The bad - has check engine light and code po322 no cam phase sensor signal - trim not working (do they ever) - dash gauge works but seller says goes out sometimes - plastic vent tubes in hood need replacing



The best - took it for test ride - after a good warm up (it was 58 air and 55 water temp) it spun up to 8100rpm 68mph on gauge and 65mph on GPS - I guess the cam phase is close enough



Going to try it for awhile when weather warms - if it is reliable I may keep it - if it is a pain in the azz like the GPR it will head down the road and I will stick with old reliable.





0312171925.jpg0312171925a.jpg0312171925b.jpg0312172056a.jpg

*** Democracy is two wolves and a lamb deciding what to have for dinner***

*******************Liberty is a well-armed lamb.*****************



**********Lotteries are created by those who understand math**********

***************to take advantage of those who do not****************



***************As government expands, liberty contracts************** Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules