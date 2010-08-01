This was going to be the first year in about 15 that I was not going to buy any skis over the winter - I swore I would stay happily loyal to my 99 XL760 - I tried a GP1300R last year but it gave me electrical aggravation so I sold it and went back to the older reliable simple stuff - I almost made it.
Been tempted by an 06 RXP on CL last few weeks, only 2 miles from my house - Sunday it got the best of me.
The good - 122 hours - came with repair order from local dealer confirming SC rebuilt at 110 hrs along with new impeller and liner - aluminum trailer - cover
The bad - has check engine light and code po322 no cam phase sensor signal - trim not working (do they ever) - dash gauge works but seller says goes out sometimes - plastic vent tubes in hood need replacing
The best - took it for test ride - after a good warm up (it was 58 air and 55 water temp) it spun up to 8100rpm 68mph on gauge and 65mph on GPS - I guess the cam phase is close enough
Going to try it for awhile when weather warms - if it is reliable I may keep it - if it is a pain in the azz like the GPR it will head down the road and I will stick with old reliable.
0312171925.jpg0312171925a.jpg0312171925b.jpg0312172056a.jpg