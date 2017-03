Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki x2 gen1 for sale #1 resident guru Join Date Dec 2006 Location On the lake Posts 1,038 Kawasaki x2 gen1 for sale Very nice gen1 x2 for sale. Located in Charleston SC. $2700 obo. Ready for the summer season. Pm for more details.



Kaw 750 motor and electronics.

West coast exhaust manifold.

650 factory pipe chamber with newer headpipe.

Ada Gridle head.

Drilled stock w/box.

44 mikuni.

R&D intake manifold.

Shark tip mats and seat cover.

Fly bars and odi grips

Accusteer steering stem.

Solas prop.

Graphics kit.

