Looking for GTX RFI for trade or purchase. MI
Looking to buy or trade for a gtx rfi. I have a 99 gsxl that has 1 year on top end, scoop worx grate, new wear ring, r&d head with 49cc pg, prok arresters and get kit. Everything works on the ski and is pretty clean. Will include spotless factory cover also. Live in Howell Michigan and can drive half way to meet if it's a longer distance .
