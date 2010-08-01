Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Looking for GTX RFI for trade or purchase. MI #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location Howell, Michigan Age 37 Posts 41 Looking for GTX RFI for trade or purchase. MI Looking to buy or trade for a gtx rfi. I have a 99 gsxl that has 1 year on top end, scoop worx grate, new wear ring, r&d head with 49cc pg, prok arresters and get kit. Everything works on the ski and is pretty clean. Will include spotless factory cover also. Live in Howell Michigan and can drive half way to meet if it's a longer distance . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

