  1. Today, 12:13 PM #1
    couglin
    Yamaha Fx140 total rebuild in v1 hull

    Hello!
    Want show my project.
    Baught a realy bad Fx 140 in pices, engine in parts and 70 % in boxes.
    Have spent lots of hours to find every bult and nuts place with manual and exploded wiew.
    Hull is 2015 v1 and everything seems to fit pretty nice. Maby little tight for exhaust but no problem. All engineparts are media blasted and painted with high temp paint.
    Not blasted with sand, Soda is the ****!
    Wont take chance with new built engine.
    Have some issue with the pistons, are some small pitting over the rings.
    See picture no 2 from left.
    Can i use this piston?????

    Hull are almost done so now the engine need some attension. The cylinder seems ok and the machine shop did a pressure test, no leaking or crack.
    Need some input and maby some help with some cuestions from some people that has rebuilt MR 1 engine.
    Have most worked with litre sportbikes and rebuilt a few Yamaha R1 engines. MR1 is pretty simmilar so i think i can handle this with some input.
    Pictures are on the way ☺
  2. Today, 12:21 PM #2
    couglin
    Re: Yamaha Fx140 total rebuild in v1 hull

    What a ****!
    Why cant i upload picture?
    Have no permission???
  3. Today, 01:04 PM #3
    couglin
    Re: Yamaha Fx140 total rebuild in v1 hull

    20170314_145402_resized.jpg20170314_145415_resized.jpg20170314_145527_resized.jpg20170314_145553_resized.jpg20170314_145611_resized.jpg20170314_145657_resized.jpg20170314_145716_resized.jpg20170314_145755_resized.jpg20170314_145806_resized.jpg20170314_145943_resized.jpg20170314_150028_resized.jpg20170314_150120_resized.jpgthumbnail_DSC_1524.jpgthumbnail_DSC_1527.jpgthumbnail_DSC_1528.jpg
  4. Today, 01:28 PM #4
    couglin
    Re: Yamaha Fx140 total rebuild in v1 hull

    DSC_1095.JPGDSC_1097.JPG
  5. Today, 02:49 PM #5
    Turboedbug
    Re: Yamaha Fx140 total rebuild in v1 hull

    That tray u have for organizing valve train is cool! Looks like a fun build. I would guess maybe the piston had an issue with corrosion. I would use it. Dosnt look like it would cause an issue with the rings sealing.
    86 js550/650 conversion in progress

    300sx 650 conversion westcoast head 28cc domes, sbn 44 coffman exhaust & waterbox, 650 pump w/skat trak 15, scoop grate, mariner ride plate

    92 x2
    & a turboed suby swapped vw beetle
  6. Today, 03:12 PM #6
    couglin
    Re: Yamaha Fx140 total rebuild in v1 hull

    Yes , i look foward to maiden run !
    The tray for valve train is super , but missing place for 4 valve thats a shame (20 valve) .
    About the piston, no problem with ring sealing but can it affect something else ?
    My first taught was replace with SBT piston , but this is OEM piston . Dont want to take chance but the small pitting sould be filled with oil. I dont know if its stupid not to change !
    If i dont must i save 400 bucks + shippment . At home about 150 bucks each for SBT piston.
    Thanks for input!
