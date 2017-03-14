Hello!
Want show my project.
Baught a realy bad Fx 140 in pices, engine in parts and 70 % in boxes.
Have spent lots of hours to find every bult and nuts place with manual and exploded wiew.
Hull is 2015 v1 and everything seems to fit pretty nice. Maby little tight for exhaust but no problem. All engineparts are media blasted and painted with high temp paint.
Not blasted with sand, Soda is the ****!
Wont take chance with new built engine.
Have some issue with the pistons, are some small pitting over the rings.
See picture no 2 from left.
Can i use this piston?????
Hull are almost done so now the engine need some attension. The cylinder seems ok and the machine shop did a pressure test, no leaking or crack.
Need some input and maby some help with some cuestions from some people that has rebuilt MR 1 engine.
Have most worked with litre sportbikes and rebuilt a few Yamaha R1 engines. MR1 is pretty simmilar so i think i can handle this with some input.
Pictures are on the way ☺