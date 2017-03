Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1994 Kawasaki 750 SX Hull #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2010 Location Northcentral PA Age 43 Posts 37 1994 Kawasaki 750 SX Hull I parted this ski out last month and the guy backed out on the hull so its back up for sale. Original graphics in decent shape. Some peeling and scratches in paint. All inserts are good except one broken bolt for intake grate. No other parts in hull except motor mounts and a few odds and ends. Tray sides are in decent shape and the storage caps are included. Title in hand in my name. $250 #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2010 Location Northcentral PA Age 43 Posts 37 Re: 1994 Kawasaki 750 SX Hull kaw1.jpgkaw3.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules