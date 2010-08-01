Hey guys i recently got a good deal on a set of Mikuni sbn 46s on a dual 750 manifold. In the process of building a 750 x2. Just wondering if the duals are overkill and if i should sell the dual manifold and buy 2 single manifolds. one for 750 build and one for my sc. Would there be much of a performance loss from going to single on the 750, gonna be running a factory pipe blaster chamber? Would a stock 650 gain much from just an oversized carb? will eventually be adding more goodies to the sc. thanks in Advance guys!