Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Splitting dual 46's #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2013 Location ontario Age 24 Posts 7 Splitting dual 46's Hey guys i recently got a good deal on a set of Mikuni sbn 46s on a dual 750 manifold. In the process of building a 750 x2. Just wondering if the duals are overkill and if i should sell the dual manifold and buy 2 single manifolds. one for 750 build and one for my sc. Would there be much of a performance loss from going to single on the 750, gonna be running a factory pipe blaster chamber? Would a stock 650 gain much from just an oversized carb? will eventually be adding more goodies to the sc. thanks in Advance guys! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 4 guests) billman100 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules