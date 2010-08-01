Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: No spark how do i track it down? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Feb 2013 Location santa barbara Age 25 Posts 165 No spark how do i track it down? whats up guys been a little while since I've been on the forum, here the situation.



96 GSX 787 motor, no spark

last season I my front stator cover and the stator were very corroded and I lost spark, so i replaced the flywheel and the whole front cover with stator with a cover that was pulled from a 787 challenger boat motor. Got my spark back and it ran great



been sitting through winter



now no spark.



checked fuses, cut back wires to plug boots, new plugs. I don't think that the front mag cover is corroded again because last time that happened the starter would engage because it was rusted. That is not the case this time around.



also apparently I don't know how to speak english or spell

