whats up guys been a little while since I've been on the forum, here the situation.
96 GSX 787 motor, no spark
last season I my front stator cover and the stator were very corroded and I lost spark, so i replaced the flywheel and the whole front cover with stator with a cover that was pulled from a 787 challenger boat motor. Got my spark back and it ran great
been sitting through winter
now no spark.
checked fuses, cut back wires to plug boots, new plugs. I don't think that the front mag cover is corroded again because last time that happened the starter would engage because it was rusted. That is not the case this time around.
So i want to track it down, but where do i begin and how to I use my voltage meter to take amusements with ought touching it to bare metal wire?