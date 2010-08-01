pxctoday

  Today, 01:51 AM #1
    daget24
    daget24 is offline
    Frequent Poster daget24's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2013
    Location
    santa barbara
    Age
    25
    Posts
    165

    No spark how do i track it down?

    whats up guys been a little while since I've been on the forum, here the situation.

    96 GSX 787 motor, no spark
    last season I my front stator cover and the stator were very corroded and I lost spark, so i replaced the flywheel and the whole front cover with stator with a cover that was pulled from a 787 challenger boat motor. Got my spark back and it ran great

    been sitting through winter

    now no spark.

    checked fuses, cut back wires to plug boots, new plugs. I don't think that the front mag cover is corroded again because last time that happened the starter would engage because it was rusted. That is not the case this time around.

    So i want to track it down, but where do i begin and how to I use my voltage meter to take amusements with ought touching it to bare metal wire?
  Today, 01:53 AM #2
    daget24
    daget24 is offline
    Frequent Poster daget24's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2013
    Location
    santa barbara
    Age
    25
    Posts
    165

    Re: No spark how do i track it down?

    also apparently I don't know how to speak english or spell
