  Today, 01:04 AM #1
    315rider
    315rider is offline
    Join Date
    Sep 2010
    Location
    syracuse NY
    Age
    23
    Posts
    2,881

    I'm baaaaaaaaack

    Been probably a solid 4-5 years since I've been on here. Been doing ALOT since.

    Looking to get into skis again just for fun... looking to build another wild hull. Something that works though. And we all know I can't make anything run. So does anyone have something that runs good but looks rough ?

    What sre are all the custom skis looking like now a days?

    Also, whatever happened to the boot leg gen 2 HULL molds?

    Lastly, what the fawk happened to ski prices. Seems like they have doubled since I last looked.

    Anywho, idk of the OG's are still around. But if you are, good ol 315 rider is back LOL
  Today, 02:01 AM #2
    delagem
    delagem is offline
    Join Date
    Nov 2004
    Location
    Homer, NY
    Age
    51
    Posts
    2,626

    Re: I'm baaaaaaaaack

    Still mad at you about that fixed-steer Jetmate you were going to build me...
