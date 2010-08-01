Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: I'm baaaaaaaaack #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2010 Location syracuse NY Age 23 Posts 2,881 I'm baaaaaaaaack Been probably a solid 4-5 years since I've been on here. Been doing ALOT since.



Looking to get into skis again just for fun... looking to build another wild hull. Something that works though. And we all know I can't make anything run. So does anyone have something that runs good but looks rough ?



What sre are all the custom skis looking like now a days?



Also, whatever happened to the boot leg gen 2 HULL molds?



Lastly, what the fawk happened to ski prices. Seems like they have doubled since I last looked.



Anywho, idk of the OG's are still around. But if you are, good ol 315 rider is back LOL SOLD

93 waveblaster 701 SOLD

Fix'd steer 650sx ​SOLD

100% custom X2 project



Originally Posted by JonnyX2

Re: I'm baaaaaaaaack Still mad at you about that fixed-steer Jetmate you were going to build me...



'84 SurfJet 236ss Freestyle, 5950rpm, 24.6 mph



'91 Jetmate! SX-R 800,GroupK carbs,R&D 26cc head,R&D ProLok F/A, Coffman Rocket Pipe,Impros 13-20,76mm nozzle: 6630rpm and 38.1mph GPS



'92 SL650/750, dry pipe,extended pump,trim,HotSeat Waterbox: 6320rpm, 50.1 mph



'00 SLX,Tau Ceti F/A's,NuJet prop: 6670rpm, 63.1 mph



'03 Octane, Watcon 2318 CDI



