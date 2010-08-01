Been probably a solid 4-5 years since I've been on here. Been doing ALOT since.
Looking to get into skis again just for fun... looking to build another wild hull. Something that works though. And we all know I can't make anything run. So does anyone have something that runs good but looks rough ?
What sre are all the custom skis looking like now a days?
Also, whatever happened to the boot leg gen 2 HULL molds?
Lastly, what the fawk happened to ski prices. Seems like they have doubled since I last looked.
Anywho, idk of the OG's are still around. But if you are, good ol 315 rider is back LOL