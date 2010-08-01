V force reeds for any 750 or 800 Kawasaki motor. One odd scratch across the middle of 2 peddles (took picture of it), nothing is wrecked . All other peddles are in great shape.
Reeds - $150 shipped and paypaled
Reed spacers with studs. some studs have a slight bend but they work.
Spacers - $45 shipped and paypaled
