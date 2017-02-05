Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Factory Pipe Type 8 SJ Dry Pipe Chamber #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2006 Location Trying to type with beer and ashes in the keyboard Age 42 Posts 2,390 Factory Pipe Type 8 SJ Dry Pipe Chamber Nice chamber, no leaks. All the exit tubing been replaced. Got this with stuff from Chris Fischetti, I did not run it.



Requires a dry pipe type manifold, I do not have one available to sell.



$250 plus shipping



