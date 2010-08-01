|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
Dumb Total Loss Ignition Questions
I'm looking at piecing together a total loss ignition system and I'm having a hard time wrapping my head around how the brainless system works. What I'm struggling with is how a system like the ones shown in the schematics below knows which coil (plug) to fire. I've only messed with these things on cars so maybe I'm missing some fundamental understanding of the CDI system, but with no brain and one hall effect switch how does the coil pack know what coil to discharge?
KVinstructions31.jpgtotalloss1.jpg
-
Attention *****
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Dumb Total Loss Ignition Questions
Both discharge at the same time. It's called wasted spark. There is only one coil, and both HT leads are connected in parallel.
.......
Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating
OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
Originally Posted by WB1994
Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
-
PWCToday Newbie
Re: Dumb Total Loss Ignition Questions
Ahhh thanks! Makes sense I thought I was missing something.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules