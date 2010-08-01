Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Dumb Total Loss Ignition Questions #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2016 Location Colorado Age 28 Posts 38 Dumb Total Loss Ignition Questions I'm looking at piecing together a total loss ignition system and I'm having a hard time wrapping my head around how the brainless system works. What I'm struggling with is how a system like the ones shown in the schematics below knows which coil (plug) to fire. I've only messed with these things on cars so maybe I'm missing some fundamental understanding of the CDI system, but with no brain and one hall effect switch how does the coil pack know what coil to discharge?



KVinstructions31.jpgtotalloss1.jpg #2 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 53 Posts 29,553 Re: Dumb Total Loss Ignition Questions Both discharge at the same time. It's called wasted spark. There is only one coil, and both HT leads are connected in parallel. .......

Re: Dumb Total Loss Ignition Questions Ahhh thanks! Makes sense I thought I was missing something.

