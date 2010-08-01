pxctoday

  Yesterday, 11:54 PM
    jshlee3
    Dumb Total Loss Ignition Questions

    I'm looking at piecing together a total loss ignition system and I'm having a hard time wrapping my head around how the brainless system works. What I'm struggling with is how a system like the ones shown in the schematics below knows which coil (plug) to fire. I've only messed with these things on cars so maybe I'm missing some fundamental understanding of the CDI system, but with no brain and one hall effect switch how does the coil pack know what coil to discharge?

  Yesterday, 11:59 PM
    JonnyX2
    Re: Dumb Total Loss Ignition Questions

    Both discharge at the same time. It's called wasted spark. There is only one coil, and both HT leads are connected in parallel.
  Today, 12:11 AM
    jshlee3
    Re: Dumb Total Loss Ignition Questions

    Ahhh thanks! Makes sense I thought I was missing something.
