Wtf 650sx aftermarket head to run pump gas and quick steer..
Looking for little more compression on my 89 650sx and the quick or faster steering plate as well.. aftermarket manifold as well if I do stock pipe mod.
resident guru
Re: Wtf 650sx aftermarket head to run pump gas and quick steer..
Silver stock ex manifold is plenty good, esp for the cheater pipe
