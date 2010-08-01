pxctoday

  Yesterday, 10:41 PM
    Jlechner561
    Jlechner561 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2016
    Location
    Pittsville wisconsin
    Age
    32
    Posts
    9

    Wtf 650sx aftermarket head to run pump gas and quick steer..

    Looking for little more compression on my 89 650sx and the quick or faster steering plate as well.. aftermarket manifold as well if I do stock pipe mod.
  Yesterday, 10:47 PM
    Benflynn
    Benflynn is offline
    resident guru Benflynn's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    1,029

    Re: Wtf 650sx aftermarket head to run pump gas and quick steer..

    Silver stock ex manifold is plenty good, esp for the cheater pipe
