Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Js550 cooling lines routing help #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2012 Location Freeburg, illinois Age 21 Posts 42 Js550 cooling lines routing help I just purchased a westcoast manifold along with the exhaust. The picture below is what I have setup so far. My ski is not dual cooling although I have 2 ports on my head. As you can see I already have the one port from the head hooked up but what should I do with my other port from my head to make sure it doesn't overheat? I'm also wondering if it is worth buying a jet works flow control valve to install after my tee going to the stinger. Any input appreciated.

Remove the second fitting in the head and put a plug in it.

