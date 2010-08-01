|
|
-
What are these worth? (In your opinion)
Obviously markets vary from location to location. And sometimes things are worth what someone will pay. That aside, what should these 3 skis bring WITH TRAILERS and in nice shape.
2000 GP1200R - 149hours
2002 XP 951- Fresh Rebuild
2003 Kawi Ultra 150 - Fresh Rebuild
Post your location with your reply, thanks
Last edited by mnsledboy; Yesterday at 09:00 PM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules