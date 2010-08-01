Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: What are these worth? (In your opinion) #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2015 Location United States Posts 19 What are these worth? (In your opinion) Obviously markets vary from location to location. And sometimes things are worth what someone will pay. That aside, what should these 3 skis bring WITH TRAILERS and in nice shape.



2000 GP1200R - 149hours

2002 XP 951- Fresh Rebuild

2003 Kawi Ultra 150 - Fresh Rebuild



