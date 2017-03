Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: how much jb weld lol #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2016 Location Auburndale, Fl Posts 89 how much jb weld lol this ski was running fine up until dec. got 145 code and knew the actuator needed replacing since I bought ski in dec. it fell apart when trying to remove.





wastegate actuator.jpgturbo (1).jpg Last edited by stlth_f4i; Today at 06:33 PM . 07 F12X #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2016 Location Auburndale, Fl Posts 89 Re: how much jb weld lol even crazier the oil line swedges are completely gone on lower lines.





oil lines.jpg 07 F12X Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules