Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: R&D Nozzle Set #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2011 Location Niceville, FL Age 42 Posts 2,873 R&D Nozzle Set $215 shipped in the US only. Sorry if you are one of the guys that told me to look out for one, I can't keep up. They don't turn up much anymore and everybody is always asking for them. This one came off a race ski and you can see where they filed it so it could turn a little further in both directions.



















Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules