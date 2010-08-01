Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Difference between 6m6 ebox and Waveraider #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2014 Location everywhere Age 71 Posts 79 Difference between 6m6 ebox and Waveraider Swapping a 61x 701 into my superjet that had a 650. And I'm gonna swap the 650 into the Waveraider. I saw that people will adjust the wiring in the ebox from the Waveraider to make it work on the superjet like cut the wiring for the gauges and such. I was wondering if I could just swap the CDI and not have to adjust any wiring. Is the cdi the only thing different between the two eboxs? And would that work? I feel like it would be easier to swap cdis instead of trim the wiring and I'm not even sure if the wiring from the 6m6 ebox would work on the Waveraider. a little redline for a good time.



Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules