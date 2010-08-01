Swapping a 61x 701 into my superjet that had a 650. And I'm gonna swap the 650 into the Waveraider. I saw that people will adjust the wiring in the ebox from the Waveraider to make it work on the superjet like cut the wiring for the gauges and such. I was wondering if I could just swap the CDI and not have to adjust any wiring. Is the cdi the only thing different between the two eboxs? And would that work? I feel like it would be easier to swap cdis instead of trim the wiring and I'm not even sure if the wiring from the 6m6 ebox would work on the Waveraider.