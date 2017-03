Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: NEW Watercraft Factory Foot holds - $100 shipped! #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2001 Location Havabrew, Havascrew, Havasu!! Posts 3,116 NEW Watercraft Factory Foot holds - $100 shipped! New watercraft Factory footholds - $100 shipped anywhere in USA.



These are $125 plus shipping on their website. Save some $$$. These are from a build that did not happen. This pic is from their website, Ill get some actual pics up soon. They are brand new in perfect shape. Fiberglass with black gel coat. Ready to install!

Private message if interested.

Thanks! Attached Images foothold_shot.jpg (36.6 KB, 8 views) Last edited by SUPERJET-113; Today at 03:21 PM . I MAKE EVERY GASKET FOR EVERY 2 STROKE YAMAHA, KAWASAKI, AND SEADOO I CAN HELP! SHOP AND COMPARE!

CHECK IT OUT: I CAN HELP! SHOP AND COMPARE!CHECK IT OUT: http://www.x-h2o.com/showthread.php?t=57730 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules