pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 11:53 AM #1
    Jimmypooh
    Jimmypooh is offline
    Frequent Poster Jimmypooh's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Location
    Chicago
    Age
    34
    Posts
    166

    RC JS550 conversion

    I'm working on a project to convert my JS550 to radio control. Along with the conversion, I want to still be able to ride it with minimal changes. Hopefully all I will have to do is disconnect the linkages I add for steering, throttle, and choke.

    As a part of the conversion, I want to be able to start and stop it via RC as well. This will include a safety kill switch. I have some relays ready to go. I think both starting and stopping is just giving continuity to the correct wires right? I found this thread that shows just adding some wires onto the existing ones without changing the current operation. Is it this simple? Does it work this way for both the kill and start? Thanks!!! I'll be sure to post pictures and videos as I complete the project.

    If anyone is interested, these are the parts I've ordered:
    Steering Servo - XT-XINTE SUPER200 200KG High Torque Metal Servo (ebay)
    Start/Stop Relays - RC Receiver High-current Controlled Switch (ebay)
    Throttle/Choke Servos - Old Metal gear 13KG servos I had laying around
    Steering Linkage - Used Steering cable from a mid 90s Seadoo
    Throttle/Choke linkage - TBD but likely something like this Sullivan linkage.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:06 PM #2
    TheJS440
    TheJS440 is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home TheJS440's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2014
    Location
    Seattle
    Posts
    2,006

    Re: RC JS550 conversion

    Not trying to stop you, but I don't know how well a 550 would turn without a rider on it. It's not a v-hull so it won't automatically lean into the turn. Good luck with the project, sounds fun!
    78 JS440
    -Ocean Pro Finned Ride Plate
    -Westcoast Intake Grate
    -Westcoast Velocity Stack
    -Westcoast Exhaust Manifold + Pipe
    -Mariner Waterbox
    -Primer
    -Pole Brace
    -Quick Steer
    -Skat~Trak 16.5 SS Impeller

    88 650sx
    -K&N air filter
    -Rogo high comp head
    -Westcoast intake grate
    -Solas Impeller
    -Quick steer
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 12:35 PM #3
    Mattyg112
    Mattyg112 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie Mattyg112's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2016
    Location
    Fitchburg, Massachusetts
    Age
    25
    Posts
    18

    Re: RC JS550 conversion

    This would be a first lol
    Lake Winnisquam Tilton, NH
    New to stand-ups, not motors
    its in pieces 👇
    86 JS440

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 