RC JS550 conversion I'm working on a project to convert my JS550 to radio control. Along with the conversion, I want to still be able to ride it with minimal changes. Hopefully all I will have to do is disconnect the linkages I add for steering, throttle, and choke.



As a part of the conversion, I want to be able to start and stop it via RC as well. This will include a safety kill switch. I have some relays ready to go. I think both starting and stopping is just giving continuity to the correct wires right? I found this thread that shows just adding some wires onto the existing ones without changing the current operation. Is it this simple? Does it work this way for both the kill and start? Thanks!!! I'll be sure to post pictures and videos as I complete the project.



If anyone is interested, these are the parts I've ordered:

Steering Servo - XT-XINTE SUPER200 200KG High Torque Metal Servo (ebay)

Start/Stop Relays - RC Receiver High-current Controlled Switch (ebay)

Throttle/Choke Servos - Old Metal gear 13KG servos I had laying around

Steering Linkage - Used Steering cable from a mid 90s Seadoo

Not trying to stop you, but I don't know how well a 550 would turn without a rider on it. It's not a v-hull so it won't automatically lean into the turn. Good luck with the project, sounds fun!

This would be a first lol

New to stand-ups, not motors

