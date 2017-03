Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: XLT 1200 Ground Wire #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2015 Location East Coast Posts 14 XLT 1200 Ground Wire Just finished top-end on Yamaha XLT 1200 last night. Very briefly tried starting engine after the rebuild and it cranked but didn't start. I noticed I forgot to put reconnect the ground wire back to the cylinder head. Then dropped the bolt to bottom of hull and couldn't retrieve it. Does this ground wire really matter? Is it why it wouldn't start? What is the bolt size I need to grab at Lowes to replace if I can't retrieve it?



Thanks #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jan 2006 Location Smoky Mountains TN Age 73 Posts 3,076 Re: XLT 1200 Ground Wire Yes the ground wire matters - the starter motor and spark plugs among others need a good ground to operate properly - The fact that your starter spins says that your motor is grounded via other connections but you still need that ground wire for best ground - Try tilting your trailer all the way up or drop the tongue to the ground - maybe the bolt will roll out from under motor - not sure but bolt may be 8x25 - That is size shown in GP1200R manual



Your no start is more likely fuel related - carbs - fuel pumps can have a hard time priming after long term storage or lack of use - mix a little premx in a small water bottle and drip into carbs while cranking til motor catches and runs on it's own Last edited by don37725; Today at 02:21 PM .

***************As government expands, liberty contracts************** #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 344 Re: XLT 1200 Ground Wire +1 Don



You can also prime the carburetors by blowing thru the Fuel RETURN Line towards the Tank. This will force fuel into the carburetors. Stop once you see fuel flowing out of the carb RETURN nipple. Reattach the RETURN Line back to the Carb RETURN Nipple.



Im not sure where to drop fuel into carbs and the carbs are buried under this exhaust on this model. Im hoping the new spark plugs help. Is it ok to drip fuel directly into cylinder? I usually do that to my lawnmower sometimes in spring to get going first time of season. Also, is it hurting my pistons to keep cranking and trying to start? I have a pre-mix set-up

