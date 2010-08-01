|
|
-
Looking for a prop for limited 650sx
hi I have a 88 650sx with a milled head, sbn44, intake and westcoast pipe. currently has stock pitted prop in it and im looking for more bottom end snap without killing my top end, I was told a 9/17 is what I want. just wondering whats out there
