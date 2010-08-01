|
WTB: X4 Hull - Race - Carbon Fiber - Bare Hull Or Broken Machine - XP
I am just looking for a hull with title as a project. Carbon fiber, modified fiberglass, stock OEM. Also considering running ski's depending on price. Located in MO although I heard shipping isn't terrible on these. Don't need a trailer
Wanting to pull the trigger on something this week, looking at stock ski's non running, cheap runners, bare hulls w/title or race hulls etc.
Feel free to text directly. Willing to drive to pick up or pay to have it shipped.
636-236-59threesix
Thanks
