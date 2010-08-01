pxctoday

  1. Today, 09:57 AM #1
    digital sol
    digital sol is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jan 2017
    Location
    Missouri
    Age
    30
    Posts
    19

    WTB: X4 Hull - Race - Carbon Fiber - Bare Hull Or Broken Machine - XP

    I am just looking for a hull with title as a project. Carbon fiber, modified fiberglass, stock OEM. Also considering running ski's depending on price. Located in MO although I heard shipping isn't terrible on these. Don't need a trailer

    Wanting to pull the trigger on something this week, looking at stock ski's non running, cheap runners, bare hulls w/title or race hulls etc.

    Feel free to text directly. Willing to drive to pick up or pay to have it shipped.

    636-236-59threesix

    Thanks
    Last edited by digital sol; Today at 09:58 AM.
