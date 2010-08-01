pxctoday

  1. Today, 09:35 AM #1
    Honda1980
    2007 Honda Aquatrax F-12 Non Turbo (Oil / Oil Filter Model #

    What is the specific type of Honda oil you use and where do you order your Honda oil filters? Is there a specific type / model # for the oil filter? I have a 2007 Honda Aquatrax non turbo F-12.

    Thanks

    Mike
  2. Today, 10:06 AM #2
    doug.anderson
    Re: 2007 Honda Aquatrax F-12 Non Turbo (Oil / Oil Filter Model #

    Following, I got my filter at the dealership. Curious what others recommend for oil...dont want to have to use oem and would like something easily accessible

  3. Today, 11:30 AM #3
    Honda1980
    Re: 2007 Honda Aquatrax F-12 Non Turbo (Oil / Oil Filter Model #

    Everything I've seen and read on recommends using Honda Oil. I'm going with that. Also, I was able to find the oil filter part # on the Sticky Threads in this forum. Looks like the Honda Jet Skis all use the same filter. It's 15410-MFJ-DO1
