Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 2007 Honda Aquatrax F-12 Non Turbo (Oil / Oil Filter Model # #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2016 Location Sarasota Age 36 Posts 15 2007 Honda Aquatrax F-12 Non Turbo (Oil / Oil Filter Model # What is the specific type of Honda oil you use and where do you order your Honda oil filters? Is there a specific type / model # for the oil filter? I have a 2007 Honda Aquatrax non turbo F-12.



Thanks



Mike #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2017 Location US Age 46 Posts 24 Re: 2007 Honda Aquatrax F-12 Non Turbo (Oil / Oil Filter Model # Following, I got my filter at the dealership. Curious what others recommend for oil...dont want to have to use oem and would like something easily accessible



Everything I've seen and read on recommends using Honda Oil. I'm going with that. Also, I was able to find the oil filter part # on the Sticky Threads in this forum. Looks like the Honda Jet Skis all use the same filter. It's 15410-MFJ-DO1

