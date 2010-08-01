Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha electrical questions multifunction gauge #1 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2007 Location Bonita, CA (so cal) Age 31 Posts 599 Yamaha electrical questions multifunction gauge Hoping someone out there has a good understanding of cross-compatibility of multi-function gauges like the ones that come on Yamaha GP or XL skis, or maybe others that are similar and would work.



I'm working on a Jet-n-cat and would like to maybe mold one of these into the dash to use for as many functions as I can make work but mainly fuel, tach and oil level.



I'm shopping for a donor WR3 or VXR for a 650 motor and ebox to replace the 500 that came with it originally. I'd like to know what features can work on their own with the correct senders and if any features are built in to the wiring for the ski they originally came with which would prevent what I'm trying to do.



Fuel: seems straight forward enough. Of the couple different Yamaha fuel senders i've tested they seem to use the same ohm range from empty to full. Anyone know if they changed on newer skis? I have a tank and sender from a 95 waveventure i'd like to use but haven't test fitted it into the boat yet.



Oil: Same deal pretty much looks like many skis share the same oil sensor but if that's incorrect let me know. Oil tank will be from the waveventure also.



Tach: This I really have no idea on, tied into the ebox somewhere?



Speed: paddle wheel, would be installing it just for fun not worried about accuracy.



Anything else I need to think about? Am I going about this all wrong and should not waste my time and get or use separate gauges for each thing? I appreciate any advice. I haven't bought a multifunction gauge yet this is just a pic of one on ebay.



The boat is a mess but I have big dreams of wasted money for it haha.



Some pics, people love pics...



