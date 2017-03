Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Multiple 650sx and 750sxi parts in working condition! #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2013 Location winchester TN Age 23 Posts 135 Multiple 650sx and 750sxi parts in working condition! All parts are in working condition all prices DO NOT include shipping



750sxi

Complete exhaust $75

Complete water box $75

Complete pump $150

Oil tank $25

Gas tank $50

Fuel tank pick up $25

All foam inside $20

R&D Ride plate $75

Drive shaft $50



650sx

2 sets of handles bars $15 each

Complete exhaust $50

Complete intake and carb $75

Exhaust manifold $25

Stock head $25

Crankcase drain $15





Sent from my iPad using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) Bilbo250 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules