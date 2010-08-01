|
951 with 47cc domes
So I just acquired a new Miller head (team butch) with SD95121 47cc domes how do I make that work with premium pump fuel? It is a brand new top end with 1 over oem pistons. Still apart and I've been trying to figure out with which gasket combo would be the best choice. I appreciate any help on this add on. So my big questions are do I need to acquire 47cc pg domes, adjust squish to .065"-.070", or find some 49cc pg domes? It's a fresh build and I don't want to ruin it by getting ****y with this mod. I have a station with 93 near where I ride and a trailer that holds 30g so premium fuel is always handy. Thanks
