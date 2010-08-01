Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 951 with 47cc domes #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location Howell, Michigan Age 37 Posts 35 951 with 47cc domes So I just acquired a new Miller head (team butch) with SD95121 47cc domes how do I make that work with premium pump fuel? It is a brand new top end with 1 over oem pistons. Still apart and I've been trying to figure out with which gasket combo would be the best choice. I appreciate any help on this add on. So my big questions are do I need to acquire 47cc pg domes, adjust squish to .065"-.070", or find some 49cc pg domes? It's a fresh build and I don't want to ruin it by getting ****y with this mod. I have a station with 93 near where I ride and a trailer that holds 30g so premium fuel is always handy. Thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules