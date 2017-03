Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 62t 62x exhaust manifold #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2011 Location cleveland Age 31 Posts 415 62t 62x exhaust manifold i'm usually not one to post stupid questions but i have read many conflicting threads so sorry.



what i have is a 62t out of a 94 waveraider. it's a dual carb.



what i need: what exhaust system can be used with it in a sn superjet. i've seen that 61x have different porting and cannot be used and only the 62t? or i could use the 650 exhaust manifold if i port match it?



any insight or help appreciated im just trying to get the exhaust done on this ski.

