Hey Guys,
I picked up a 2013 Seadoo RXPX260 project that just got a "little salt water in the motor" when they forgot to put in the drain plug in. The motor had been pulled by the local dealer who said it would not be feasible for them to rebuild.
Got the motor home finally and she must have been sitting in salt for awhile. Fairly significant corrosion. Have only pulled the valve cover so far. So far the sneak peak is a bit better then I thought.
What do you guys think? Any advice for this project?