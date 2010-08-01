pxctoday

  Today, 09:06 PM #1
    toofastracing
    toofastracing is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2016
    Location
    Victoria
    Age
    32
    Posts
    4

    Project: Sunken RXP-X260

    Hey Guys,

    I picked up a 2013 Seadoo RXPX260 project that just got a "little salt water in the motor" when they forgot to put in the drain plug in. The motor had been pulled by the local dealer who said it would not be feasible for them to rebuild.

    Got the motor home finally and she must have been sitting in salt for awhile. Fairly significant corrosion. Have only pulled the valve cover so far. So far the sneak peak is a bit better then I thought.

    What do you guys think? Any advice for this project?
  Today, 09:13 PM #2
    Waxhead
    Waxhead is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Waxhead's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2002
    Location
    gold coast
    Age
    48
    Posts
    6,872

    Re: Project: Sunken RXP-X260

    Lots of green wires in that thing i bet
    Mr Ski its been over 48mths now. Have those parts turned up yet. I would like my factory half pipe and the pjs reed stuffers back
  Today, 09:31 PM #3
    kcr357
    kcr357 is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home kcr357's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2008
    Location
    The flakka capitol of Florida
    Age
    35
    Posts
    3,732

    Re: Project: Sunken RXP-X260

    Really doesnt look too bad. Get out the tools and start turning left
    How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?


    "You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"
    "Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. "
  Today, 10:13 PM #4
    toofastracing
    toofastracing is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2016
    Location
    Victoria
    Age
    32
    Posts
    4

    Re: Project: Sunken RXP-X260

    IMG_9962.JPG

    So far the connections don't look too bad (knock on wood)... You raise a great point though! I will treat all the connectors ASAP.

    I wish I knew the actual story about its demise.
