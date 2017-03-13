pxctoday

  Today, 08:25 PM #1
    HoodBuilt701
    Join Date
    Mar 2012
    Location
    So CA
    Posts
    682

    Trade blowsion pole for RRP

    Have blowsion pole, black ends blue middle, blue OPV steering and blowsion chin pad. Looking for a billet RRP prefer black or silver

  Today, 09:13 PM #2
    cman
    Join Date
    May 2005
    Location
    i can see you
    Posts
    1,325

    Re: Trade blowsion pole for RRP

    I have a black billet RRP, black tubes. Id consider trading
  Today, 10:20 PM #3
    Benflynn
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    1,025

    Re: Trade blowsion pole for RRP

    Grass is greener I guess?
