  Today, 08:22 PM #1
    Supdood
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    California
    Posts
    34

    CLEAN 650 sx x2 ts SBN44, R&D intake manifold, K&N filter and adapter

    Nice mikuni sbn44 setup for Kawi 650. Came from a running, freshwater 650sx. $265 shipped.
  Today, 10:01 PM #2
    Supdood
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    California
    Posts
    34

    Re: CLEAN 650 sx x2 ts SBN44, R&D intake manifold, K&N filter and adapter

    20170224_185823.jpg

    Pic posted...sorry it's upside down lol
