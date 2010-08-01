pxctoday

  Today, 08:01 PM
    Dan87951
    Join Date
    Jun 2004
    Location
    Lansing, MI
    My New To Me Daytona 1000

    I just picked this Daytona 1000 up for free! She's a little rough around the edges and I have been told all it needs is a bendix. The previous owner started on the tear down and I think he go in over his head and decided to either scrap it or give it away. The owner told me I had gotten there just in the nick of time as he was brining the jetski to the dump the next day!!! There aren't many of these Daytona 1000's around anymore so i'm hoping to give it a new lease on life. In my opinion this body style from Tigershark was the best looking they ever made. It's a shame the ended watercraft production just when they started getting things right!
    06' Karavan Double Trailer
    98' Sea Doo SPX Mint Condition
    96' Sea Doo HX Mint
    95' XP 800 Limited Mint
    99' XPL project (Rescue)
