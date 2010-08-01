Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: My New To Me Daytona 1000 #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2004 Location Lansing, MI Age 35 Posts 393 My New To Me Daytona 1000 I just picked this Daytona 1000 up for free! She's a little rough around the edges and I have been told all it needs is a bendix. The previous owner started on the tear down and I think he go in over his head and decided to either scrap it or give it away. The owner told me I had gotten there just in the nick of time as he was brining the jetski to the dump the next day!!! There aren't many of these Daytona 1000's around anymore so i'm hoping to give it a new lease on life. In my opinion this body style from Tigershark was the best looking they ever made. It's a shame the ended watercraft production just when they started getting things right! Attached Images tigershark.jpg (442.7 KB, 5 views) 06' Karavan Double Trailer

98' Sea Doo SPX Mint Condition

96' Sea Doo HX Mint

95' XP 800 Limited Mint

