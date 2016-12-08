Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2010 Yamaha Superjet (Escondido, Ca 92029) #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2006 Location escondido, ca Posts 19 2010 Yamaha Superjet (Escondido, Ca 92029) 2010 Yamaha Superjet.

Meticulously maintained and in spotless condition.



Lots of aftermarket parts and NEW OEM parts went into this build. All parts of this ski have 5 hours of run time, just long enough to dial the ski in.

Hull has been fully reinforced by Kommander Industries with glass on the inside

Hull as Blowsion destroyer tubbies professionally installed

Aftermarket Blowsion Ross Champion fiberglass low profile hood and nose piece (this was $900)

RRP billet handle pole,

Blowsion sealed bearing billet steering system

Blowsion bars

ODI lock on grips

TBM adjustable finger throttle lever

BRAND NEW OEM Yamaha start/stop switches

BRAND NEW OEM Yamaha steering cable

Custom Jettrim chin pad

Blowsion footholds professionaly installed (no wet foam)

Nice blue diamond hydroturf including rails and tray/footholds

WORX 228 intake grate

BRAND NEW OEM Yamaha midshaft and housing rebuilt with OEM bearings and seals

Motor is perfect running 61x/62t with perfect carbs and all original internals at 155PSI per hole

Has 360 GPH electronic bilge with brand new rotary switch

Brand new sealed battery

Hull is spotless inside and out and needs nothing, runs excellent



PRICE IS 6500.00

Located in Escondido, ca20161208_164245.jpg20161208_164256.jpg20161208_164311.jpg20161208_164325.jpg20161208_164342.jpg20161208_164356.jpg20161208_164414.jpg

Call 760-960-9553 Thanks

