2010 Yamaha Superjet (Escondido, Ca 92029)
2010 Yamaha Superjet.
Meticulously maintained and in spotless condition.
Lots of aftermarket parts and NEW OEM parts went into this build. All parts of this ski have 5 hours of run time, just long enough to dial the ski in.
Hull has been fully reinforced by Kommander Industries with glass on the inside
Hull as Blowsion destroyer tubbies professionally installed
Aftermarket Blowsion Ross Champion fiberglass low profile hood and nose piece (this was $900)
RRP billet handle pole,
Blowsion sealed bearing billet steering system
Blowsion bars
ODI lock on grips
TBM adjustable finger throttle lever
BRAND NEW OEM Yamaha start/stop switches
BRAND NEW OEM Yamaha steering cable
Custom Jettrim chin pad
Blowsion footholds professionaly installed (no wet foam)
Nice blue diamond hydroturf including rails and tray/footholds
WORX 228 intake grate
BRAND NEW OEM Yamaha midshaft and housing rebuilt with OEM bearings and seals
Motor is perfect running 61x/62t with perfect carbs and all original internals at 155PSI per hole
Has 360 GPH electronic bilge with brand new rotary switch
Brand new sealed battery
Hull is spotless inside and out and needs nothing, runs excellent
PRICE IS 6500.00
Located in Escondido, ca20161208_164245.jpg20161208_164256.jpg20161208_164311.jpg20161208_164325.jpg20161208_164342.jpg20161208_164356.jpg20161208_164414.jpg
Call 760-960-9553 Thanks
Brandon
