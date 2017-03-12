Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 550+650 parts #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Apr 2010 Location WI Age 40 Posts 296 550+650 parts JS 550 pump near perfect with re pitched and finished 18 skat by Impros. This pitch was spot on with my 550/650 with pipe and head. 46 mph and no cavitation. No damage on impeller or pump. New bearings and seals 4 yrs ago and tapped for dual cooling. Casting marks cleaned up as well. $200. Can separate $100 impeller, $100



Ok JS550 pump. Bearings feel good dual cooling $50



JS550 wet wolf pump cone used one season $35



650 bearings $20



JS 550 pump seal and carb



Ocean Pro finned ride plate $75



550 water box $20



650 piston pin bearings $20



650 stock black head $20



Bars $15



550 stator $20





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk 84 JS550/650

88 ported 750 X2

96 SLTX 1050- stock Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules