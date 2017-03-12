JS 550 pump near perfect with re pitched and finished 18 skat by Impros. This pitch was spot on with my 550/650 with pipe and head. 46 mph and no cavitation. No damage on impeller or pump. New bearings and seals 4 yrs ago and tapped for dual cooling. Casting marks cleaned up as well. $200. Can separate $100 impeller, $100
Ok JS550 pump. Bearings feel good dual cooling $50
JS550 wet wolf pump cone used one season $35
650 bearings $20
JS 550 pump seal and carb
Ocean Pro finned ride plate $75
550 water box $20
650 piston pin bearings $20
650 stock black head $20
Bars $15
550 stator $20
