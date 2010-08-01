Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: iso js440 550 parts (86) OEM or aftermarket #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2016 Location Fitchburg, Massachusetts Age 25 Posts 14 iso js440 550 parts (86) OEM or aftermarket Hey all I'm getting my js440 project ready for spring just wondering if anyone had anything I need. Will be adding to the list as I discover more needs. Thanks. Also have a build thread going. I'm hoping there's someone out there with a pile of us parts to help me out lol



Needs/wtb:

Intake manifold

Exhaust manifold

Bilge kit

Intake grate

Hood seal

Air filter/flame arrestor

Battery

Teathered killswitch

Spark plug cap x 1

Exhaust coupling

Exhaust outlet hose

Hoses to connect to waterbox

Please message me if you have any of this Lake Winnisquam Tilton, NH

New to stand-ups, not motors

its in pieces 👇

86 JS440



