Hey all I'm getting my js440 project ready for spring just wondering if anyone had anything I need. Will be adding to the list as I discover more needs. Thanks. Also have a build thread going. I'm hoping there's someone out there with a pile of us parts to help me out lol
Needs/wtb:
Intake manifold
Exhaust manifold
Bilge kit
Intake grate
Hood seal
Air filter/flame arrestor
Battery
Teathered killswitch
Spark plug cap x 1
Exhaust coupling
Exhaust outlet hose
Hoses to connect to waterbox
Please message me if you have any of this