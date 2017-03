Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750sx and 650sx on trailer in Jacksonville fl #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Dec 2004 Location jacksonville/ tampa Age 31 Posts 344 750sx and 650sx on trailer in Jacksonville fl 750 has fresh paint, aluminum pole, new turf and is bone stock other than a milled head 180psi, r&d grate, solas prop, quick turn, bars and blowsion finger throttle. New primer kit and fuel lines installed as well. It is a 1995 with clean title.



650 is stock other than oil delete, finger throttle and bars. Newer turf and chin pad cover.



Trailer is in great shape and has brand bew bunks, carpet and hardware. It is galvanized.

