PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2004 Location Lansing, MI Age 35 Posts 392 Tigershark 1100 crankshaft SBT, can you rebuild my Tigershark 1100 crankshaft? I only see the 1000 listed on your website. My understanding is the only difference is the rods (longer stroke) between the 1000 and 1100.

