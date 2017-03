Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: GTX DI wanted for trade or buy. MI #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location Howell, Michigan Age 37 Posts 29 GTX DI wanted for trade or buy. MI Looking to buy or trade for a gtx di. I have a 99 gsxl that has 1 year on top end, scoop worx grate, new wear ring, r&d head with 49cc pg, prok arresters and get kit. Everything works on the ski and is pretty clean. Will include spotless factory cover also. Live in Howell Michigan and can drive half way to meet if it's a longer distance. IMG_0192.JPGIMG_0186.JPG Last edited by cwillette888; Today at 12:43 PM . Reason: Added state #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,353 Re: GTX DI wanted for trade or buy. MI Why would you want a DI ?? Some people say "I have a short temper"



Why would you want a DI ??

I want the di for my son. Keep it stock with the learner key



Not many people know how to work on them,myself included. Some people say "I have a short temper"



