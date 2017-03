Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750 sx parts #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2014 Location central wisconsin Posts 24 750 sx parts All prices are shipped US



R and D ride plate. Cracked and fixed. Functional. $50

650 exhaust mani/w diverter. $50

750 intake mani. 38mm. $35

Inline silencer, 10" , 1.75 both sides. $85

Mikuni flame arrestor adapter. $15



Coffman rocket pipe, and manifold. Threads are

Retapped large. Was buggered up when I purchased

It not knowing until it arrived. Thought someone

may have

The time and knowledge to make good. $175



Can get more pics if needed











Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules