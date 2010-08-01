|
Mod 750SX part out
Parting out a 750SX. The hull, 46 mikunis, ignition system and factory dry pipe are spoken for. Trying to figure out how to post pics so for now here's a list of the goods. Everything is in good shape both cosmetically and functionally.
-Jet Dynamics ride plate $125
-R&D top loader $50
-Westcoast toploader $50
-UMI pole Tensioner $20
- ADA head with 24cc domes $150
-SXi Pro rear Sponsons $75
- UMI quick turn $40
-UMI straight bars $25
-SE Finger throttle $20
-Ported silver big pin motor, standard bore, top and bottom looks like it would be solid with gaskets, seals and rings. Exhaust port is 37.5mm from the deck. $500
-Skat Trak impeller, need to verify pitch $100
-Clean 750 pump $125
