Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Mod 750SX part out #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location California Posts 32 Mod 750SX part out Parting out a 750SX. The hull, 46 mikunis, ignition system and factory dry pipe are spoken for. Trying to figure out how to post pics so for now here's a list of the goods. Everything is in good shape both cosmetically and functionally.



-Jet Dynamics ride plate $125

-R&D top loader $50

-Westcoast toploader $50

-UMI pole Tensioner $20

- ADA head with 24cc domes $150

-SXi Pro rear Sponsons $75

- UMI quick turn $40

-UMI straight bars $25

-SE Finger throttle $20

-Ported silver big pin motor, standard bore, top and bottom looks like it would be solid with gaskets, seals and rings. Exhaust port is 37.5mm from the deck. $500

-Skat Trak impeller, need to verify pitch $100

