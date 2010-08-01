Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2006 Aquatrax F 12X in SW Florida #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2016 Location 6 months Isle of Man 6 months SW Fl Posts 2 2006 Aquatrax F 12X in SW Florida 90 hours from new. The ski sat neglected for over 2 years. I had Brian the Ski Doc from Jet Ski International Florida do a top to bottom overhaul. The ski and trailer work was almost $5000.00. Have all the bills. Ski work:-

New ECM, New Exhaust Manifold, 4 New Motor Mounts, Oil Tank Cover, 2 New Oil Return Lines, Oil Tube, Jet Pump, Driveshaft Bearing Housing and Bearing, Wiring Harness, Reverse Cable and New Hull Nuts, Ride Plate Wedge, Various Temp Sensors, Air Funnels, New Hoses, Tubes and clamps, WG stud and bolt, Exhaust Boot Clamp and Bolts, New Decals, New Mats and Full Service. This Ski runs like new. $5800.00 anyone? Call 941 258 5289 Punta Gorda Fl. Last edited by rocketsman; Today at 10:29 AM . Reason: spelling error Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules