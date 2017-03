Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Are you missing out... Join the only club on The West Coast. #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2007 Location Lewis in Santa Monica, CA Age 58 Posts 117 Blog Entries 1 Are you missing out... Join the only club on The West Coast. Join here it's free and never a dull moment...



https://www.meetup.com/West-Coast-Wa...rn-California/



Upcoming Meetups



Thursday, March 16, 2017 12:00 PM

Laughlin Spring Run



19 JetSki, PWC, Watersports,Camping attending





19 JetSki, PWC, Watersports,Camping attending Friday, April 7, 2017 12:00 PM

2017 Jettribe "Best of the West" Series has begun!!!



0 JetSki, PWC, Watersports,Camping attending





0 JetSki, PWC, Watersports,Camping attending Friday, April 7, 2017 12:00 PM

2017 Lake Havasu Boat Show



2 JetSki, PWC, Watersports,Camping attending





2 JetSki, PWC, Watersports,Camping attending Thursday, April 13, 2017 10:00 AM

Pirate Cove Camping & PWC & 4x4 Trip



44 JetSki, PWC, Watersports,Camping attending





44 JetSki, PWC, Watersports,Camping attending Thursday, May 11, 2017 3:00 PM

4th Annual West Coast Watercraft Club Yuma Event for 2017



10 JetSki, PWC, Watersports,Camping attending





10 JetSki, PWC, Watersports,Camping attending Sunday, May 21, 2017 7:00 AM

WCWCC Racers Round # 1 - Dana Point to Oceanside & Back - Sunday, April 23rd



4 JetSki, PWC, Watersports,Camping attending





4 JetSki, PWC, Watersports,Camping attending Thursday, June 15, 2017 12:00 PM

3rd Annual Laughlin River Trip for 2017



17 JetSki, PWC, Watersports,Camping attending





17 JetSki, PWC, Watersports,Camping attending Saturday, June 24, 2017 8:00 AM

3rd Annual Club Family Picnic



15 JetSki, PWC, Watersports,Camping attending





15 JetSki, PWC, Watersports,Camping attending Thursday, July 6, 2017 5:00 PM

Shasta Lake



10 JetSki, PWC, Watersports,Camping attending





10 JetSki, PWC, Watersports,Camping attending Sunday, July 9, 2017 7:00 AM

WCWCC Racers Round # 2 - LB2CAT - IJSBA Offshore National Championships



3 JetSki, PWC, Watersports,Camping attending





3 JetSki, PWC, Watersports,Camping attending Thursday, July 20, 2017 4:30 PM

2017 Tennessee River 600 Event Knoxville to Paris Landing



0 JetSki, PWC, Watersports,Camping attending





0 JetSki, PWC, Watersports,Camping attending Thursday, July 27, 2017 12:00 PM

12th Annual West Coast Freedom Ride 2017



16 JetSki, PWC, Watersports,Camping attending





16 JetSki, PWC, Watersports,Camping attending Thursday, August 10, 2017 12:00 PM

Don Pedro Lake - Camping Trip



12 JetSki, PWC, Watersports,Camping attending





12 JetSki, PWC, Watersports,Camping attending Wednesday, August 23, 2017 12:00 PM

Lake Powell 2017



19 JetSki, PWC, Watersports,Camping attending





19 JetSki, PWC, Watersports,Camping attending Thursday, September 21, 2017 9:00 AM

Lake Mead / Lake Mohave - Willow to Cottonwood Weekend Getaway



9 JetSki, PWC, Watersports,Camping attending





9 JetSki, PWC, Watersports,Camping attending Sunday, September 24, 2017 7:00 AM

WCWCC Racers Round #3 - Dana Point to Seal Beach & Back - Sunday, September 24th



4 JetSki, PWC, Watersports,Camping attending





4 JetSki, PWC, Watersports,Camping attending Thursday, October 5, 2017 12:00 PM

IJSBA Races September 30 - October 8 & The Ultimate Sea-Doo Event is Friday Only



2 JetSki, PWC, Watersports,Camping attending





2 JetSki, PWC, Watersports,Camping attending Saturday, November 18, 2017 9:00 AM

Pre Thanksgiving Turkey Run from Ventura to Santa Barbara



1 JetSki, PWC, Watersports,Camping attending





1 JetSki, PWC, Watersports,Camping attending Friday, February 23, 2018 12:00 PM

14th Annual Hot Products IJSBA Mark Hahn Memorial Havasu 300



1 JetSki, PWC, Watersports,Camping attending









http://www.facebook.com/pages/West-C...61331617330846

https://twitter.com/pwc_westcoast

http://www.youtube.com/user/SOCALPWC



Meet Up:

http://www.meetup.com/West-Coast-Wat...rn-California/



