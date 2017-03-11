I have a clean set of Novi XR 44 carbs (Spigot mount) with a billet manifold (non-tunnel port), external Mikuni fuel pump (with bracket), and flame arrestors:

2017-03-11 17.43.57.jpg
2017-03-11 17.44.21.jpg2017-03-11 17.45.04.jpg2017-03-11 17.45.28.jpg2017-03-11 17.45.36.jpg

Currently has 135 pilot, 140 main, 2.5 N&S with 80 gram spring. These also have the "high entry" jet blocks in them. I can jet it to other specs, if desired. Novi's are the easiest carbs to dial in I have ever used. These work great on 720 engines as well.

Asking $650 for all. I will separate parts if someone is interested.

Thanks for looking!