pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Yesterday, 09:09 PM #1
    jrddillon
    jrddillon is offline
    resident guru
    Join Date
    Dec 2007
    Location
    dillon co.
    Age
    53
    Posts
    1,065

    how does a 250lb get on a b1

    my friend used to own a b1 when he weighed about 200lb wants to buy mine, at 250lbs can he learn a side mount?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 09:25 PM #2
    wmazz
    wmazz is online now
    Top Dog wmazz's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Riverside, CA
    Age
    57
    Posts
    1,947
    Blog Entries
    6

    Re: how does a 250lb get on a b1

    I was 6'5" & 275lbs and I learned to mount from the rear.


    Bill M.
    Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed


    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 