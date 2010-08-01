|
how does a 250lb get on a b1
my friend used to own a b1 when he weighed about 200lb wants to buy mine, at 250lbs can he learn a side mount?
Top Dog
Re: how does a 250lb get on a b1
I was 6'5" & 275lbs and I learned to mount from the rear.
Bill M.
Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed
