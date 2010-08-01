So I'm doing this rebuild with and x2 and I got everything together and I got her to fire a couple times then all the sudden she won't fire at all no matter what I do. I only got her to fire a few time by putting a little fuel in the carb. But now it won't even do that. Thought maybe she was flooded so I trouble shot that and it's not the problem. I have good spark, fuel, air, and great compression 165 and 170, I've been checking periodically. So my next thought was timing or woodruff key was sheered and it's neither of those. I checked the reeds they are fine too. So I'm completely stumped but looking at the stator motor I noticed it doesn't look like all the other stock 650sx stator motors and I was wondering if maybe that's the problem. I did get this engine from someone I never saw it run. Here's the pic of the stator motor. I also noticed there was the tiniest bit of oil in the bottom where the stator motor is