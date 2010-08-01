pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 8 of 8
  1. Yesterday, 08:15 PM #1
    Pontius74
    Pontius74 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2017
    Location
    IN
    Age
    22
    Posts
    4

    Kawasaki x2 firing problems. Question on the stator motor.

    So I'm doing this rebuild with and x2 and I got everything together and I got her to fire a couple times then all the sudden she won't fire at all no matter what I do. I only got her to fire a few time by putting a little fuel in the carb. But now it won't even do that. Thought maybe she was flooded so I trouble shot that and it's not the problem. I have good spark, fuel, air, and great compression 165 and 170, I've been checking periodically. So my next thought was timing or woodruff key was sheered and it's neither of those. I checked the reeds they are fine too. So I'm completely stumped but looking at the stator motor I noticed it doesn't look like all the other stock 650sx stator motors and I was wondering if maybe that's the problem. I did get this engine from someone I never saw it run. Here's the pic of the stator motor. I also noticed there was the tiniest bit of oil in the bottom where the stator motor is
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 08:31 PM #2
    SBrider
    SBrider is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home SBrider's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Location
    santa barbara/redding
    Posts
    3,925
    Blog Entries
    1

    Re: Kawasaki x2 firing problems. Question on the stator motor.

    that looks like the wrong stator, looks like its out of a jet mate.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 08:41 PM #3
    Pontius74
    Pontius74 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2017
    Location
    IN
    Age
    22
    Posts
    4

    Re: Kawasaki x2 firing problems. Question on the stator motor.

    That's what I thought they had it set up with a jetmate e box too. So if I get one of the stock 650 stator motors for it do you think it will solve my problems?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Yesterday, 08:43 PM #4
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,351

    Re: Kawasaki x2 firing problems. Question on the stator motor.

    Its called a stator not stator motor.
    Some people say "I have a short temper"

    I prefer to call it a swift & assertive reaction to the bullchit that seems to surround stupid people.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Yesterday, 08:50 PM #5
    Pontius74
    Pontius74 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2017
    Location
    IN
    Age
    22
    Posts
    4

    Re: Kawasaki x2 firing problems. Question on the stator motor.

    My bad
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Yesterday, 09:24 PM #6
    SBrider
    SBrider is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home SBrider's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Location
    santa barbara/redding
    Posts
    3,925
    Blog Entries
    1

    Re: Kawasaki x2 firing problems. Question on the stator motor.

    well if your using the ebox that is made for the stator then it should be fine, are you sure the spark is good? woodruff key could have slipped,
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Yesterday, 09:34 PM #7
    Pontius74
    Pontius74 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2017
    Location
    IN
    Age
    22
    Posts
    4

    Re: Kawasaki x2 firing problems. Question on the stator motor.

    No I'm using stock ebox for x2 with stock CDI. I would use that ebox but someone before me tore it up and cut wires to the point you couldn't splice them. I had spark I think the timeing was off where it wasn't firing since I had a different stator. My question now if I get a stock 650 SX stator and flywheel cover will it run with this motor. Arnt all the 650s the same. And sorry this might be a dumb question but why is the compression higher with this 650 does that have anything to do with the bigger jetmate stator
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Yesterday, 11:46 PM #8
    SBrider
    SBrider is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home SBrider's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Location
    santa barbara/redding
    Posts
    3,925
    Blog Entries
    1

    Re: Kawasaki x2 firing problems. Question on the stator motor.

    i think there was a few different stators some with 2 yellow wires and some with purple , and some with brown, 4 and 5 wire ,
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. StuRat

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 