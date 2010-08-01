Results 1 to 8 of 8 Thread: Kawasaki x2 firing problems. Question on the stator motor. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location IN Age 22 Posts 4 Kawasaki x2 firing problems. Question on the stator motor. So I'm doing this rebuild with and x2 and I got everything together and I got her to fire a couple times then all the sudden she won't fire at all no matter what I do. I only got her to fire a few time by putting a little fuel in the carb. But now it won't even do that. Thought maybe she was flooded so I trouble shot that and it's not the problem. I have good spark, fuel, air, and great compression 165 and 170, I've been checking periodically. So my next thought was timing or woodruff key was sheered and it's neither of those. I checked the reeds they are fine too. So I'm completely stumped but looking at the stator motor I noticed it doesn't look like all the other stock 650sx stator motors and I was wondering if maybe that's the problem. I did get this engine from someone I never saw it run. Here's the pic of the stator motor. I also noticed there was the tiniest bit of oil in the bottom where the stator motor is Attached Images 1489277641650226237368.jpg (3.69 MB, 10 views) #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2009 Location santa barbara/redding Posts 3,925 Blog Entries 1 Re: Kawasaki x2 firing problems. Question on the stator motor. that looks like the wrong stator, looks like its out of a jet mate. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location IN Age 22 Posts 4 Re: Kawasaki x2 firing problems. Question on the stator motor. That's what I thought they had it set up with a jetmate e box too. So if I get one of the stock 650 stator motors for it do you think it will solve my problems? #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,351 Re: Kawasaki x2 firing problems. Question on the stator motor. Its called a stator not stator motor. Some people say "I have a short temper"



#5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location IN Age 22 Posts 4 Re: Kawasaki x2 firing problems. Question on the stator motor. My bad #6 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2009 Location santa barbara/redding Posts 3,925 Blog Entries 1 Re: Kawasaki x2 firing problems. Question on the stator motor. well if your using the ebox that is made for the stator then it should be fine, are you sure the spark is good? woodruff key could have slipped, #7 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location IN Age 22 Posts 4 Re: Kawasaki x2 firing problems. Question on the stator motor. No I'm using stock ebox for x2 with stock CDI. I would use that ebox but someone before me tore it up and cut wires to the point you couldn't splice them. I had spark I think the timeing was off where it wasn't firing since I had a different stator. My question now if I get a stock 650 SX stator and flywheel cover will it run with this motor. Arnt all the 650s the same. And sorry this might be a dumb question but why is the compression higher with this 650 does that have anything to do with the bigger jetmate stator #8 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2009 Location santa barbara/redding Posts 3,925 Blog Entries 1 Re: Kawasaki x2 firing problems. Question on the stator motor. i think there was a few different stators some with 2 yellow wires and some with purple , and some with brown, 4 and 5 wire , Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) StuRat

