Restoring a JS chin pad
I have a 92 550 and the chin pad has shrunk over the years and the leading corners have lifted up off of the handle pole. Has anyone come up with a way to fix this? I'm kind of concerned that something could get caught under the corner and rip the entire pad off. One side is a lot worse than the other...
Pad.jpg
Re: Restoring a JS chin pad
A really good sub will rip the chin pad off. Been there, done that. Problem solved.
