  Today, 06:34 PM #1
    Bob Gruen
    Restoring a JS chin pad

    I have a 92 550 and the chin pad has shrunk over the years and the leading corners have lifted up off of the handle pole. Has anyone come up with a way to fix this? I'm kind of concerned that something could get caught under the corner and rip the entire pad off. One side is a lot worse than the other...

    750 X2 build thread: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=463139
    Twin 550SXs build thread: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=468310

    Classic 911 website: http://members.rennlist.com/bgruen/

  Today, 07:16 PM #2
    linkman
    Re: Restoring a JS chin pad

    Quote Originally Posted by Bob Gruen
    I have a 92 550 and the chin pad has shrunk over the years and the leading corners have lifted up off of the handle pole. Has anyone come up with a way to fix this? I'm kind of concerned that something could get caught under the corner and rip the entire pad off. One side is a lot worse than the other...

    A really good sub will rip the chin pad off. Been there, done that. Problem solved.
