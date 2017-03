Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Anyone here have 96 Sea Doo XP and a 1000R? #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2004 Location Lansing, MI Age 35 Posts 390 Anyone here have 96 Sea Doo XP and a 1000R? Curious about your thoughts on the two? Which ski do you like more? I have been playing around with idea of adding a Tigershark Daytona 1000 to my collection but haven't pulled the trigger yet. Would you for the 1100 or 1000 engine? 06' Karavan Double Trailer

98' Sea Doo SPX Mint Condition

96' Sea Doo HX Mint

95' XP 800 Limited Mint

99' XPL project (Rescue) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules