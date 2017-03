Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WSM bearings #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 2,557 WSM bearings Hello Gentlemen,



Was wondering if WSM bearings are of good quality?



I have no experience with them and was wondering if anyone has any input about these bearings such as reliability, performance, fitment etc.



Was looking to replacing the Rotary Valve Shaft bearing that is pressed into the Case.



