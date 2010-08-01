hey guys, today i just got finished installing everything on my 2004 Polaris Freedom, after an engine swap from SBT. i went to put the jet pump in and got finished, then went to grease the drive shaft via the thru hull bearing, and as soon as i press down on the ''greaser'' handle it seeps right out from the thru hull. anyone know why? i know it's not the seals bc i checked everything while the engine was out.


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk